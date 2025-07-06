7.7.2025: Charleston Battery vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights

July 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







Emilio Ycaza scored the only goal as the Charleston Battery took a 1-0 victory against North Carolina FC on Sunday evening at Patriots Point in the second edition of the Southern Derby of the season, moving Charleston within two points of Louisville City in the race for the USL Championship Players' Shield.







