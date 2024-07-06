7.6.2024: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights

July 6, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video







Luis Gil scored what proved to be the game-winning goal seven minutes before halftime as Spokane Velocity FC took a 2-1 victory against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC to move into the playoff positions in the League One standings.

