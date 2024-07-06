7.6.2024: Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

July 6, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC YouTube Video







A deflected strike by Juan Carlos Obregon Jr. lifted the Charlotte Independence to a 1-0 victory on the road against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, ending the Hailstorm's recent undefeated streak while moving the Independence into the top four in the League One standings.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.