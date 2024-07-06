7.6.2024: Lexington vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

July 6, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video







Steevan Dos Santos scored a pair of goals as Union Omaha struck four times in the first half on the way to a 4-2 victory against Lexington SC that moved Los Buhos into second place in the League One standings.

