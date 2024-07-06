7.6.2024: Lexington vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights
July 6, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
Steevan Dos Santos scored a pair of goals as Union Omaha struck four times in the first half on the way to a 4-2 victory against Lexington SC that moved Los Buhos into second place in the League One standings.
Check out the Lexington Sporting Club Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from July 6, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Lexington SC Concludes Lengthy Road Trip at Greenville Triumph SC
- Lexington SC Steals a Point on the Road at Spokane Despite Late Numbers Disadvantage
- Preview: Lexington SC Heads to Spokane for Road Fixture against Velocity FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Weekend Wrap-Up: Men's USL Jägermeister Cup Unbeaten Run Comes to a Close While USL W League Soars with UK Stars
- Preview: Lexington SC Makes USL League One Return Away at Forward Madison FC