7.6.2024: Detroit City FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights
July 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video
Nick Moon scored an equalizer in second-half stoppage time as the Tampa Bay Rowdies claimed a 1-1 draw against a 10-player Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium after Le Rouge had opened the scoring through Elvis Amoh with 19 minutes to go.
