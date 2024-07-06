7.6.2024: Detroit City FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

July 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC YouTube Video







Nick Moon scored an equalizer in second-half stoppage time as the Tampa Bay Rowdies claimed a 1-1 draw against a 10-player Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium after Le Rouge had opened the scoring through Elvis Amoh with 19 minutes to go.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.