Sports stats



Detroit City FC

7.6.2024: Detroit City FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

July 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video


Nick Moon scored an equalizer in second-half stoppage time as the Tampa Bay Rowdies claimed a 1-1 draw against a 10-player Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium after Le Rouge had opened the scoring through Elvis Amoh with 19 minutes to go.
Check out the Detroit City FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...

United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 6, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central