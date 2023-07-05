7.5.23 Game Information: Memphis Redbirds (40-42, 1-6) vs. Indianapolis Indians (38-43, 5-2)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #82 / HOME #40: Memphis Redbirds (40-42, 1-6) vs. Indianapolis Indians (38-43, 5-2)

PROBABLES: LHP Gordon Graceffo (1-2, 4.25) vs. RHP Kyle Nicolas (0-1, 12.27)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Ji Man Choi and Miguel Andújar each went yard as the Indianapolis Indians scored early and often to defeat the Memphis Redbirds in their Fourth of July celebration at Victory Field on Tuesday night, 8-5. The Indians provided sparks early with Andújar leading the charge. The first basemen drove in five RBI, courtesy of a home run and two-run single. Pirates rehabber Choi got things started in the first inning against Brandon Komar with his third home run in five games of his assignment with Indianapolis. After an RBI double by Moises Gomez in the third, Andújar countered with his three-run homer to extend the lead. One inning later, a two-out, two-run single by Andújar put the game out of reach. Memphis plated four more runs in the top of the fifth inning on an RBI single by Matt Koperniak and 411-foot home run by Gomez. The momentum didn't last, however, back-to-back doubles by Canaan Smith-Njigba and Alika Williams capped the scoring with another Indianapolis run. Rehabber Jose Hernandez got the nod for Indianapolis and threw 23 pitches before Cam Alldred entered out of the bullpen for 4.1 innings. Travis MacGregor, John O'Reilly and Juan Minaya combined to hold the Redbirds without a run in the final four frames.

MIGGY KEEPS CRUSHING: Miguel Andújar drove in five RBI last night, his most since logging five on April 9, 2017 (1) with Double-A Trenton at Erie, thanks to three-run homer and two-run single. He has multiple hits in all four of his games in July - including back-to-back three-hit nights. The 28-year-old ranks among qualified International League leaders in AVG (2nd, .356), doubles (T-3rd, 22), hits (7th, 83), OPS (8th, 1.003), RBI (T-8th, 54) and SLG (9th, .584).

PEGGY DEBUTS: Pittsburgh's No. 7 rated prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, will make his Triple-A debut tonight after being called up to Indianapolis yesterday. In 69 games with Double-A Altoona, he hit .260 (74-for-285) with 20 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 34 RBI and 19 stolen bases. Peguero was acquired by Pittsburgh from Arizona with right-hander Brennan Malone in exchange for outfielder Starling Marte on Jan. 27, 2020. He was originally signed by Arizona as a non-drafted minor league free agent on July 2, 2017.

CHOI HOMERS: First baseman Ji Man Choi blasted a 442-foot home run last night, his third in five games of his rehab assignment with Indianapolis. Choi is 8-for-20 with a triple, three home runs and nine RBI during his assignment. He notched his first triple since Sept. 9, 2019 (1) with Tampa vs. Baltimore on June 30. Choi, 32, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strain of the left achilles tendon on April 14 and was later transferred to the 60-day IL.

SCORING IN BUNCHES: Since June 21, the Indians are 9-4 thanks to an offense that leads all of professional baseball with 102 runs scored. During this span, their nine wins is tied for the most wins in the IL with Iowa. The Indians offense also paces professional baseball in hits (139), doubles (37) and RBI (100).

EXTRA BASES: The Indians lead the International League in doubles (86) and triples (12) since May 26, while ranking 17th out of 20 teams in home runs (33). During this span, Miguel Andújar paces the Indians offense with 14 doubles, followed by Cal Mitchell and Endy Rodríguez with nine apiece, respectively. Jared Triolo's three triples lead the team with Nick Gonzales and Ryan Vilade notching two apiece, respectively.

VILADE GETS ON: Ryan Vilade extended his on-base streak to 24 games with a walk on Tuesday. His on-base streak is the longest active by an Indians hitter and third-longest active streak in the International League. Saturday night, he drew a career-high four walks while reaching base five out of six plate appearances. His four walks were the most drawn by an Indian in a game this season. He has drawn at least one walk in 13 of his last 15 games and has the most walks drawn in the IL since June 1. The 24-year-old is hitting .30 (24-for-78) with four doubles, two triples, one home run, 14 RBI, .460 OBP, .449 slugging percentage and .909 OPS during his on-base streak.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Redbirds continue their six-game set at Victory Field on Wednesday night at 7:05 PM ET. After taking five of six games at Louisville, the Indians won the series opener vs. Memphis on Tuesday night, 8-5. The Indians are 9-4 in their last 13 games. This week will be the second of two matchups this season between the Indians and Redbirds, their first meeting came at AutoZone Park in Memphis from April 18-23. Memphis won the series while taking five of the six games. Tonight, right-hander Kyle Nicolas (0-1, 12.27) will take the mound for Indianapolis against Memphis' right-hander Gordon Graceffo (1-2, 4.25). Graceffo is currently rated St. Louis' No. 3 rated prospect by MLB Pipeline. Tonight will be his second outing against Indy, he tossed 6.0 two-run innings with six strikeouts on April 22 against the Indians.

NICOLAS TAKES THE HILL: Right-hander Kyle Nicolas will make his fourth Triple-A start of the season tonight at Victory Field. In his last outing on June 30, he struck out nine batters in relief, which is tied with Osvaldo Bido (4/16) for the most strikeouts in a game by an Indians reliever in Victory Field history. Prior to being promoted to Indianapolis on June 16, he went 3-5 with a 4.36 ERA (26er/53.2ip) in 12 starts with Double-A Altoona. In May, his 40 strikeouts led the Eastern League and was the fourth-most punchouts in minor league baseball. Pittsburgh acquired Nicolas from Miami alongside right-hander Zach Thompson and outfielder Connor Scott in exchange for catcher Jacob Stallings on Nov. 29, 2021. Former Ball State Cardinal, was originally selected by Miami in the second round (61st overall) of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft. He is currently rated Pittsburgh's No. 18 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

THIS DATE IN 2000: With two 10-inning doubleheader wins over Norfolk following a series win against International League West-leading Louisville, the Indians moved into first place in the division for the first time since June 6. Indy's bullpen tossed 8.0 scoreless innings over the course of both games to spark both victories. Rafael Roque (6.0ip, 2er) and Tim Harikkala (6.0ip, 1er) took no-decisions for Indy while throwing quality starts.

