7.5.2026: Westchester SC vs. Athletic Club Boise - Game Highlights

Published on July 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video







A curling effort from Denys Kostyshyn that deflected for an own goal carried Athletic Club Boise to 1-0 victory over Westchester SC at the Stadium at Memorial Field, ending a six-game unbeaten streak at home for the hosts while simultaneously ending Boise's five-match away winless streak.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 5, 2026

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