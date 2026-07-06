7.5.2026: Westchester SC vs. Athletic Club Boise - Game Highlights
Published on July 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video
A curling effort from Denys Kostyshyn that deflected for an own goal carried Athletic Club Boise to 1-0 victory over Westchester SC at the Stadium at Memorial Field, ending a six-game unbeaten streak at home for the hosts while simultaneously ending Boise's five-match away winless streak.
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