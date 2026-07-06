7.5.2026: AV Alta FC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

Published on July 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

AV Alta FC YouTube Video







Jerry Desdunes converted from the penalty spot in second-half stoppage time to earn AV ALTA FC a 1-1 draw against the Charlotte Independence at Lancaster Municipal Stadium after Jon Bakero scored a penalty in the first half, a result that ends Charlotte's win streak at eight consecutive league games.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 6, 2026

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