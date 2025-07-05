7.5.2025: Miami FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights

July 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Francisco Bonfiglio scored a pair of goals to rally Miami FC to a 2-2 draw against FC Tulsa at Pitbull Stadium, moving the Argentine forward to nine goals this season as his tallies pulled the hosts level after Taylor Calheira and Eliot Goldthorp twice put the visitors ahead.







