7.5.2025: Miami FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights
July 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC YouTube Video
Francisco Bonfiglio scored a pair of goals to rally Miami FC to a 2-2 draw against FC Tulsa at Pitbull Stadium, moving the Argentine forward to nine goals this season as his tallies pulled the hosts level after Taylor Calheira and Eliot Goldthorp twice put the visitors ahead.
Check out the Miami FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 5, 2025
- Boys in Blue Record Clean Sheet in 3-0 Victory - Indy Eleven
- Inches Away from Win, Legion FC Settles for Point at Rhode Island - Birmingham Legion FC
- Rhode Island FC Battles to 1-1 Tie vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Rhode Island FC
- Monterey Bay Defeated in Indianapolis - Monterey Bay FC
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Charleston Battery - North Carolina FC
- Adedokun's First-Half Strike Lifts Lexington SC to 1-0 Victory over Phoenix Rising FC - Lexington Sporting Club
- Rising Falls to Lexington SC, 1-0, at Phoenix Rising Stadium - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rising Falls to Lexington SC, 1-0 - Phoenix Rising FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Miami FC Stories
- Miami FC's U20 Team Advances to the UPSL Playoffs Semifinals
- Miami FC Suffers 2-0 Loss to Greenville Triumph in First-Ever Meeting
- Miami FC Falls 2-0 in the Motor City
- Miami FC Shocks the East with Clean Sheet over Charleston
- Miami FC Comes up Short in Tight 2-1 Loss against Tampa Bay Rowdies