7.5.2025: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights
July 5, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video
Matt Bentley scored the lone goal of the match in the 29th minute as Chattanooga Red Wolves SC claimed a 1-0 victory over Tennessee rival One Knoxville SC at CHI Memorial Stadium despite the hosts finishing the match with 10 men following Omar Gómez Tapia's dismissal.
