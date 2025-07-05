7.5.2025: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights

July 5, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video







Matt Bentley scored the lone goal of the match in the 29th minute as Chattanooga Red Wolves SC claimed a 1-0 victory over Tennessee rival One Knoxville SC at CHI Memorial Stadium despite the hosts finishing the match with 10 men following Omar Gómez Tapia's dismissal.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 5, 2025

