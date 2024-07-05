7.5.2024: South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. One Knoxville - Game Highlights
July 5, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Kempes Tekiela scored the only goal with a low strike from distance with 18 minutes to go as One Knoxville SC took a 1-0 victory against South Georgia Tormenta FC at Tormenta Stadium to move the visitors into the top four in the League One standings.
