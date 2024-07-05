7.5.2024: Charleston Battery vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

July 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







Nick Markanich scored both goals - moving to a league-high 15 this season - as the Charleston Battery took a 2-0 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Patriots Point to move within two points of first place in the Eastern Conference standings.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.