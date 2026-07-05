7.4.2026: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
Published on July 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC YouTube Video
Xavier Zengue and Nick Firmino both scored early goals while Oliver Semmle made a key penalty save as Lexington SC took a 4-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium on Saturday night.
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