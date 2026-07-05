7.4.2026: San Antonio FC vs. Monterey Bay FC - Game Highlights

Published on July 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video







San Antonio FC and Monterey Bay FC shared the points as they played to a 0-0 draw at Toyota Field on Saturday night that saw Jorge Hernández hit the woodwork for the hosts with a late penalty after SAFC had been reduced to 10 players.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 4, 2026

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