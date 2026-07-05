7.4.2026: San Antonio FC vs. Monterey Bay FC - Game Highlights
Published on July 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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San Antonio FC and Monterey Bay FC shared the points as they played to a 0-0 draw at Toyota Field on Saturday night that saw Jorge Hernández hit the woodwork for the hosts with a late penalty after SAFC had been reduced to 10 players.
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