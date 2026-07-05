7.4.2026: Rhode Island FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights
Published on July 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC YouTube Video
Ousmane Sylla scored a second-half equalizer as Orange County SC took a 1-1 draw against Rhode Island FC at Centreville Back Stadium on Saturday night after Hugo Bacharach had put the hosts ahead early in the second half.
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00:00:00 - by Rhode Island FC 00:00:09 - by Orange County SC 00:00:17 - Pass by Stephen Kelly 00:00:29 - DefensiveAct by Ousmane Sylla 00:00:42 - Cross by Stephen Kelly 00:00:53 - Shot by Hugo Bacharach 00:01:12 - Pass by Hugo Bacharach 00:01:23 - Pass by Jojea Kwizera 00:01:31 - Shot by Nicholas Scardina 00:01:44 - End Period by Orange County SC 00:02:00 - Start Period by Rhode Island FC 00:02:11 - Pass by Tom Brewitt 00:02:21 - DefensiveAct by Frank Nodarse 00:02:32 - Shot by Hugo Bacharach 00:02:50 - DefensiveAct by Ethan Zubak 00:03:02 - Pass by Amos Shapiro-Thompson 00:03:25 - Goal by Hugo Bacharach 00:04:33 - DefensiveAct by Amos Shapiro-Thompson 00:04:48 - Pass by Amos Shapiro-Thompson 00:04:56 - Pass by Agustín Rodríguez 00:05:14 - Shot by Tom Brewitt 00:05:26 - Pass by Koke Vegas 00:05:35 - Pass by Nico Benalcázar 00:05:51 - Cross by Stephen Kelly 00:06:04 - Goal by Ousmane Sylla 00:06:55 - DefensiveAct by Koke Vegas 00:07:07 - Shot by Amos Shapiro-Thompson 00:07:48 - End Match by Rhode Island FC
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