7.4.2026: New York Cosmos vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights
Published on July 4, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
New York Cosmos YouTube Video
William Akio stole the show with a second half brace in Greenville Triumph SC's 3-0 victory at Hinchliffe Stadium over the New York Cosmos after Brandon Fricke netted the game's first goal.
Check out the New York Cosmos Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from July 4, 2026
- Big Win, New Mascot, Brilliant Night - Fort Wayne FC
- Incredible Fourth of July Includes Fort Wayne FC's 3-0 Victory, Taig Healy's Record-Setting Goal, New Mascot and Fireworks - Fort Wayne FC
- Dominant Opening Gives Way to a Second-Half Equalizer as Forward Madison Finishes Level at Home - Forward Madison FC
- Greenville Triumph FC Claims First Road Win of the Season with 3-0 Victory over New York Cosmos - Greenville Triumph SC
- Cosmos Fall, 3-0, to Greenville Triumph FC at Home - New York Cosmos
- Strong Start, Split Result at Home - Forward Madison FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.