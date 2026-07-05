7.4.2026: New York Cosmos vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights

Published on July 4, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos YouTube Video







William Akio stole the show with a second half brace in Greenville Triumph SC's 3-0 victory at Hinchliffe Stadium over the New York Cosmos after Brandon Fricke netted the game's first goal.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 4, 2026

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