USL1 New York Cosmos

7.4.2026: New York Cosmos vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights

Published on July 4, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
New York Cosmos YouTube Video


William Akio stole the show with a second half brace in Greenville Triumph SC's 3-0 victory at Hinchliffe Stadium over the New York Cosmos after Brandon Fricke netted the game's first goal.

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