7.4.2026: New Mexico United vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

Published on July 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC YouTube Video







Cristian Nava and Zico Bailey scored first-half goals to lead New Mexico United to a 2-1 win against Oakland Roots SC before a season-high crowd of 14,847 fans as the hosts moved their undefeated streak to five games.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 4, 2026

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