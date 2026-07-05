USL Oakland Roots SC

7.4.2026: New Mexico United vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

Published on July 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots SC YouTube Video


Cristian Nava and Zico Bailey scored first-half goals to lead New Mexico United to a 2-1 win against Oakland Roots SC before a season-high crowd of 14,847 fans as the hosts moved their undefeated streak to five games.

Check out the Oakland Roots SC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 4, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central