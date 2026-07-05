7.4.2026: New Mexico United vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights
Published on July 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Cristian Nava and Zico Bailey scored first-half goals to lead New Mexico United to a 2-1 win against Oakland Roots SC before a season-high crowd of 14,847 fans as the hosts moved their undefeated streak to five games.
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