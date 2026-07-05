7.4.2026: Louisville City FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights
Published on July 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic YouTube Video
Jansen Wilson scored the only goal midway through the second half as Louisville City FC took a 1-0 win against Hartford Athletic at Lynn Family Stadium to extend its undefeated streak to four games in league play.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 4, 2026
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