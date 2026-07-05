7.4.2026: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

Published on July 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







Álvaro Quezada scored a second-half winner while Alex Méndez notched a goal and assist to lead El Paso Locomotive FC to a 2-1 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field to break an eight-game winless streak in league play and keep Locomotive above the playoff line in the Western Conference.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 5, 2026

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