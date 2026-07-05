7.4.2026: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

Published on July 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video







Adrien Pérez recorded two goals and one assist to lead Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to a 3-1 win against Phoenix Rising FC at Weidner Field on Saturday night as Garven Metusala also found the net in his return to action from World Cup duty with Haiti.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 4, 2026

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