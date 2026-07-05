7.4.2026: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights
Published on July 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Adrien Pérez recorded two goals and one assist to lead Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to a 3-1 win against Phoenix Rising FC at Weidner Field on Saturday night as Garven Metusala also found the net in his return to action from World Cup duty with Haiti.
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