Sports stats

USL Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

7.4.2025: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

July 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video


Robbie Mertz scored the only goal of the game as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC took a 1-0 victory against New Mexico United before a sellout crowd of 5,626 at Highmark Stadium to give the Hounds three consecutive victories across all competitions.
Check out the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 4, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central