7.4.2025: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights
July 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video
Robbie Mertz scored the only goal of the game as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC took a 1-0 victory against New Mexico United before a sellout crowd of 5,626 at Highmark Stadium to give the Hounds three consecutive victories across all competitions.
Check out the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Statistics
