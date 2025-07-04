7.4.2025: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

July 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video







Robbie Mertz scored the only goal of the game as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC took a 1-0 victory against New Mexico United before a sellout crowd of 5,626 at Highmark Stadium to give the Hounds three consecutive victories across all competitions.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.