7.4.2025: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

July 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Michael Adedokun scored his first goal in the USL Championship to lead Lexington SC to a 1-0 victory against Phoenix Rising FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium to give the visitors four consecutive wins across all competitions.
