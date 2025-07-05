7.4.2025: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
July 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Michael Adedokun scored his first goal in the USL Championship to lead Lexington SC to a 1-0 victory against Phoenix Rising FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium to give the visitors four consecutive wins across all competitions.
