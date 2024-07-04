7.4.2024: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights

July 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Zach Zandi scored his first goal of the season in second-half stoppage time to lift Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to a 1-0 victory against FC Tulsa before a sellout crowd of 8,023 fans at Weidner Field to send the Switchbacks into the top three in the Western Conference.

