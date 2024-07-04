7.4.2024: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights
July 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video
Zach Zandi scored his first goal of the season in second-half stoppage time to lift Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to a 1-0 victory against FC Tulsa before a sellout crowd of 8,023 fans at Weidner Field to send the Switchbacks into the top three in the Western Conference.
Check out the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 4, 2024
- FC Tulsa Fall on the Road to Switchbacks FC - FC Tulsa
- Preview: Hounds vs. Monterey Bay FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Five Things to Know: Collin Smith - Rhode Island FC
- FC Tulsa Travel to Take on Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in a Fourth of July Duel - FC Tulsa
- Battery Host Birmingham on Friday in Conference Semifinal Rematch - Charleston Battery
- Match Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Indy Eleven: July 5, 2024 - Rhode Island FC
- Republic FC Downed by Las Vegas Lights FC, 1-0 - Sacramento Republic FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Stories
- Switchbacks FC Earned Three Points at Home Against Monterey Bay FC Union
- Switchbacks FC Announce Transfer of James Musa to Indy Eleven
- Switchbacks FC Fall on the Road to New Mexico United
- Switchbacks FC Fall on the Road to New Mexico United
- Switchbacks FC End in a Draw on the Road Against Las Vegas