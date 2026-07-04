7.3.2026: Loudoun United FC vs. Sporting JAX - Game Highlights

Published on July 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC YouTube Video







Emil Jääskeläinen scored in the third minute of second half stoppage time to earn Sporting Club Jacksonville a 2-2 draw against Loudoun United FC at Segra Field on Friday night, pulling the visitors level two minutes after Abdellatif Aboukoura had put Loudoun ahead after going behind to an early Jacksonville goal.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 3, 2026

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