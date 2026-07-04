7.3.2026: FC Naples vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights
Published on July 3, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
FC Naples YouTube Video
Mikey Lopez scored in second-half stoppage time to earn Portland Hearts of Pine a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over FC Naples at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex with Diego Gonzalez and Serigne Faye also striking for the visitors while Andrés Ferrín fired in a stunning long-range goal for the hosts.
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