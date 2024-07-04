7.3.2024: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights
July 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Cristian Pinzon scored the only goal in the first half for Las Vegas Lights FC as the visitors claimed their first win on the road against Sacramento Republic FC at Heart Health Park and extended their undefeated streak to seven games.
