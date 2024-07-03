7.3.2024: New Mexico United vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

July 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Abdi Mohamed scored in a second consecutive game as New Mexico United scored a pair of second-half goals to take a 2-0 victory against Orange County SC for a 10th consecutive home victory at Isotopes Park before a season-high attendance of 12,147 fans.

