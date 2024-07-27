7.27.2024: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video







Wesley Leggett scored a second-half equalizer as Loudoun United FC earned a 1-1 draw against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Highmark Stadium after Robbie Mertz had converted an early penalty kick for the hosts.

