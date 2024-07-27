7.27.2024: Miami FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC YouTube Video







Memo Diaz and Johnny Rodriguez scored in either half as Oakland Roots SC rebounded with a 2-1 victory against Miami FC at FIU Stadium to end a two-game losing streak and maintain a top-three position in the Western Conference standings.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.