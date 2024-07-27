Sports stats



Miami FC

7.27.2024: Miami FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC YouTube Video


Memo Diaz and Johnny Rodriguez scored in either half as Oakland Roots SC rebounded with a 2-1 victory against Miami FC at FIU Stadium to end a two-game losing streak and maintain a top-three position in the Western Conference standings.
