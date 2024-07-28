7.27.2024: Central Valley Fuego FC vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights
July 28, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Central Valley Fuego FC YouTube Video
Central Valley Fuego FC takes all-time series lead against South Georgia Tormenta FC at 4-3-1 after claiming back-and-forth 3-2 victory at Fresno State Soccer Stadium thanks in large part to goals from 19-year-olds Javier Mariona, Atcha Issa Yaya.
Check out the Central Valley Fuego FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from July 28, 2024
- Central Valley's Late Surge Burns Tormenta in Thrilling 3-2 Showdown - Central Valley Fuego FC
- Charlotte's Front Line Outpaces Spokane in High-Scoring Match - Spokane Velocity FC
- South Georgia Tormenta FC Falls to Central Valley Fuego FC - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Four Goals Lead Jacks to Victory Over Spokane Velocity - Charlotte Independence
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Central Valley Fuego FC Stories
- Central Valley's Late Surge Burns Tormenta in Thrilling 3-2 Showdown
- Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Fuego FC Falls Short in 2-1 Battle Against Forward Madison
- Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Forward Madison FC
- Redemption: Central Valley Claims First Home Win Since Last July in USL Jägermeister Cup