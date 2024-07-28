7.27.2024: Central Valley Fuego FC vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights

July 28, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Central Valley Fuego FC YouTube Video







Central Valley Fuego FC takes all-time series lead against South Georgia Tormenta FC at 4-3-1 after claiming back-and-forth 3-2 victory at Fresno State Soccer Stadium thanks in large part to goals from 19-year-olds Javier Mariona, Atcha Issa Yaya.

