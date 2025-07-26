7.26.2025: Oakland Roots SC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights
July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots YouTube Video
Bryce Jamison scored the only goal of the game as Orange County SC earned a 1-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum to conclude their USL Jägermeister Cup campaign on a winning note as both Pedro Guimaraes and Ashton Miles made key goal line clearances for the visitors in the second half.
