7.26.2025: Miami FC vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights

July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







South Georgia Tormenta FC rallied from a halftime deficit behind goals from Mason Tunbridge and Conor Doyle to take a 2-1 victory against Miami FC at FIU Soccer Stadium in Group 6 of the USL Jägermeister Cup.

Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org







United Soccer League One Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.