7.26.2025: Charleston Battery vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

MD Myers scored the game-winner as the Charleston Battery took a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Patriots Point in Group 6 of the USL Jägermeister Cup, eliminating the Rowdies from contention to advance to the knockout stage.

