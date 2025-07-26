7.26.2025: Charleston Battery vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights
July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery YouTube Video
MD Myers scored the game-winner as the Charleston Battery took a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Patriots Point in Group 6 of the USL Jägermeister Cup, eliminating the Rowdies from contention to advance to the knockout stage.
