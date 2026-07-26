7.25.2026: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Fort Wayne - Game Highlights

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC YouTube Video







Shavon John-Brown notched a second-half brace and picked up an assist on Luis Gil's goal, as Spokane Velocity FC took down Fort Wayne FC in a come-from-behind victory, winning 3-1 at ONE Spokane Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.