7.25.2026: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Fort Wayne - Game Highlights
Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Shavon John-Brown notched a second-half brace and picked up an assist on Luis Gil's goal, as Spokane Velocity FC took down Fort Wayne FC in a come-from-behind victory, winning 3-1 at ONE Spokane Stadium.
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