7.25.2026: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







In a rematch of the 2025 Eastern Conference Final, JJ Williams tallied his seventh USL Championship goal of the season to give Rhode Island FC a 1-0 win over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at F.N.B Stadium.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 25, 2026

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