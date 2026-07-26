USL Rhode Island FC

7.25.2026: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC YouTube Video


In a rematch of the 2025 Eastern Conference Final, JJ Williams tallied his seventh USL Championship goal of the season to give Rhode Island FC a 1-0 win over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at F.N.B Stadium.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 25, 2026


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