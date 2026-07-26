7.25.2026: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights
Published on July 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic YouTube Video
Antony Siaha's league-leading eighth shutout of the season helped Hartford Athletic gain a road point in a scoreless draw with Phoenix Rising FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium.
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