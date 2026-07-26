7.25.2026: Oakland Roots SC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC YouTube Video







Kyle Edwards' two-goal performance off the bench earned Sacramento Republic FC a 3-1 win over NorCal rival Oakland Roots SC at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, as Florian Valot scored the only goal for the hosts.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 25, 2026

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