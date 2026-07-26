7.25.2026: New York Cosmos vs. Athletic Club Boise - Game Highlights
Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
New York Cosmos YouTube Video
Athletic Club Boise took down the New York Cosmos on the road at Hinchcliffe Stadium, 2-1, after second-half goals from Blake Bodily and Jake Crull for Boise's third consecutive victory, while Sebastián Guenzatti added a goal for the hosts in second-half stoppage time.
Check out the New York Cosmos Statistics
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