7.25.2026: New York Cosmos vs. Athletic Club Boise - Game Highlights

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos YouTube Video







Athletic Club Boise took down the New York Cosmos on the road at Hinchcliffe Stadium, 2-1, after second-half goals from Blake Bodily and Jake Crull for Boise's third consecutive victory, while Sebastián Guenzatti added a goal for the hosts in second-half stoppage time.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 25, 2026

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