7.25.2026: Monterey Bay FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights
Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Tom Brewitt's first USL Championship goal since 2022 plus an own goal in a three-minute span in the second half gave Orange County SC a 2-1 win over Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium, with Ilijah Paul scoring the lone goal for the hosts.
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