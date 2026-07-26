7.25.2026: Monterey Bay FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video







Tom Brewitt's first USL Championship goal since 2022 plus an own goal in a three-minute span in the second half gave Orange County SC a 2-1 win over Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium, with Ilijah Paul scoring the lone goal for the hosts.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 25, 2026

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