7.25.2026: Miami FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC YouTube Video







A spectacular long-range goal from Marco Micaletto in the 80th minute gave the Tampa Bay Rowdies a 3-2 victory over rival Miami FC at Pitbull Stadium, with Arney Rocha and Jurgen Locadia finding the back of the net for the hosts.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 25, 2026

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