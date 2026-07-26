7.25.2026: FC Tulsa vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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FC Tulsa and Lexington SC played to a scoreless draw at ONEOK Field, with Dane Jacomen and Oliver Semmle recording shutouts for their respective clubs.
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