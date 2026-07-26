7.25.2026: El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Sporting JAX - Game Highlights

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







Goals in either half from Amando Moreno and Rubio Rubín helped El Paso Locomotive FC secure a 2-0 win over Sporting Club Jacksonville in the clubs' first-ever meeting at Southwest University Park, with Abraham Romero also recording a penalty-kick save for the hosts.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 25, 2026

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