7.25.2026: Detroit City FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC YouTube Video







A goal from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines international Oalex Anderson just 40 seconds into the match propelled Las Vegas Lights FC to a 1-0 victory over Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 25, 2026

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