7.25.2026: Corpus Christi vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights
Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Corpus Christi FC YouTube Video
Bubu Medina's 10th-minute score was the only goal in Corpus Christi FC's 1-0 win over Greenville Triumph SC at Cabaniss Athletic Complex, marking Corpus Christi's sixth result in its seven previous contests.
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