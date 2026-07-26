7.25.2026: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







Substitute Jonas Fjeldberg's 95th-minute goal earned the Colorado Springs Switchbacks an entertaining 2-1 win over the Charleston Battery, with Wilmer Cabrera scoring the lone goal for the visitors.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 25, 2026

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