7.25.2026: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights
Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Substitute Jonas Fjeldberg's 95th-minute goal earned the Colorado Springs Switchbacks an entertaining 2-1 win over the Charleston Battery, with Wilmer Cabrera scoring the lone goal for the visitors.
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