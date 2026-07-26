7.25.2026: Brooklyn vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







A close-range finish from Cristian Parano helped San Antonio FC maintain its top-two position in the Western Conference with a 1-0 win over Brooklyn FC at Maimonides Park.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 25, 2026

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