7.25.2026: Brooklyn vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights
Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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A close-range finish from Cristian Parano helped San Antonio FC maintain its top-two position in the Western Conference with a 1-0 win over Brooklyn FC at Maimonides Park.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 25, 2026
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