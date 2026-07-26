7.25.2026: AV Alta FC vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights
Published on July 26, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Westchester SC YouTube Video
Goalkeepers Denzil Smith and Luca Marinelli played brilliantly, combining for nine saves in a 0-0 draw between AV ALTA FC and Westchester SC at Lancaster Municipal Stadium.
Check out the Westchester SC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from July 26, 2026
- Red Wolves Down Reigning Champions in Twelfth Episode of Smoky Mountain Smackdown - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Westchester SC Stories
- Westchester Soccer Club Names George Gjokaj Sporting Director and Head Coach and Ray Selvadurai Technical Advisor
- Obregón Named USL League One Player of the Year
- Obregón Accolades Continue: Named to USL League One First Team, Finalist for Player of the Year
- Westchester Soccer Club Announces Changes to Soccer Leadership
- Obregón Capturing Golden Boot Big Highlight as Westchester Soccer Club Wraps Inaugural Season