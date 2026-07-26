USL1 Westchester SC

7.25.2026: AV Alta FC vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights

Published on July 26, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Westchester SC YouTube Video


Goalkeepers Denzil Smith and Luca Marinelli played brilliantly, combining for nine saves in a 0-0 draw between AV ALTA FC and Westchester SC at Lancaster Municipal Stadium.

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