7.23.2025: Union Omaha vs. Texoma FC - Game Highlights

July 23, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







Union Omaha picks up first USL Jägermeister Cup win since August 2024, defeats 10-man Texoma FC for first time, as goals from Pato Botello Faz, Ryan Becher, Sergio Ors Navarro lift Owls to 3-1 victory in Group 2 clash at Werner Park.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.