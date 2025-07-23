7.23.2025: Union Omaha vs. Texoma FC - Game Highlights
July 23, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Union Omaha YouTube Video
Union Omaha picks up first USL Jägermeister Cup win since August 2024, defeats 10-man Texoma FC for first time, as goals from Pato Botello Faz, Ryan Becher, Sergio Ors Navarro lift Owls to 3-1 victory in Group 2 clash at Werner Park.
Check out the Union Omaha Statistics
