7.22.2026: Westchester SC vs. New York Cosmos - Game Highlights

Published on July 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos YouTube Video







Westchester SC shut out the New York Cosmos in a 3-0 victory at The Stadium at Memorial Field, prevailing on account of goals from Bobby Pierre, Kyle Evans, and Conor McGlynn.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 22, 2026

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