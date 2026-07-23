7.22.2026: Westchester SC vs. New York Cosmos - Game Highlights
Published on July 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
New York Cosmos YouTube Video
Westchester SC shut out the New York Cosmos in a 3-0 victory at The Stadium at Memorial Field, prevailing on account of goals from Bobby Pierre, Kyle Evans, and Conor McGlynn.
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