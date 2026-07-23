7.22.2026: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

Published on July 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video







Luis Gil converted a penalty kick, and both Joe Gallardo and Nil Vinyals scored goals after entering as substitutes in the second half in Spokane Velocity FC's 3-0 victory against the Charlotte Independence at One Spokane Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.