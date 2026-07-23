7.22.2026: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights
Published on July 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
Luis Gil converted a penalty kick, and both Joe Gallardo and Nil Vinyals scored goals after entering as substitutes in the second half in Spokane Velocity FC's 3-0 victory against the Charlotte Independence at One Spokane Stadium.
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United Soccer League One Stories from July 22, 2026
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- Cosmos Fall 3-0 to Westchester SC on the Road - New York Cosmos
- Velocity FC to Host Charlotte Independence in First Home Match Since July 1st - Spokane Velocity FC
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